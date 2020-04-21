State Senators urge U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to help aquaculture industry amid COVID-19

WISNER, LA. (04/20/2020)– Restaurants have been closed for weeks thanks to COVID-19 and the impact is far-reaching. Farm-raised fish producers and processors are having problems selling their supply.

“I don’t think people quite understand what an impact they make on out economy,” Hannah sharp said. “There are so many people who depend on the sales for restaurants. It just goes up the line to distributors and then manufactures like us.”

Sharp says restaurants aren’t the only place Haring Catfish sells to. You can find their products in your local grocery stores.

“We have sold a lot of grocery stores, and that’s helped,” Sharp said.

Unfortunately, it’s not enough.

“Still until the restaurants open back up. we are still going to be down about 50 percent.” Sharp said.

That’s why state senators are asking Secretary Sonny Perdue to give a portion of the $9.5 billion in the latest coronavirus relief package for agriculture to the aquaculture industry.

“Any funds would help during this time until things go back to normal.” Sharp said.

Sharp says although Haring Catfish has received some help through the Small Business Association, she hopes Secretary Perdue agrees to help the Aquaculture Industry.