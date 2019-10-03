State Police lieutenant fired after DWI arrest

A Louisiana State Police lieutenant has been fired, more than a month after his DWI arrest.

Troopers said they stopped 48-year-old Sheldon Perkins in the early morning hours of August 24th for speeding and improper lane use on Burbank Drive, east of Bluebonnet Boulevard. Perkins was off duty at the time.

Troopers determined Perkins was intoxicated after multiple sobriety tests. They tried arresting him, but he resisted, prompting one officer to fire his taser and handcuff him.

Perkins was taken to Louisiana State Police Troop A headquarters, where he submitted a breath alcohol sample registering more than twice the legal driving limit.

The off-duty lieutenant was charged with first-offense DWI, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation and improper lane usage.

Perkins was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, booked and released.

He was assigned to Louisiana State Police’s Bureau of Investigations.