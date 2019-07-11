State Office Closures in 32 Parishes Friday, July 12, 2019

Due to the uncertain path associated with Tropical Storm Barry, and the need for preparation for an extreme rainfall event, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 32 parishes will be closed Friday, July 12, 2019. Those parishes are Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.