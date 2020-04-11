Woman says her father caught coronavirus while living at Opelousas nursing home

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Sonia Malbrough says her father, Morris Lewis Jr., caught coronavirus while living at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas.

On April 6, the virus claimed his life.

“He was a hard worker, easy-going, very humble,” Malbrough said about her father.

He was loved by many, she said, but during the last weeks of his life he was alone.

“He passed away probably thinking that no one wanted to be there for him, and that’s the hard part for me,” Malbrough added.

She says on April 1, staff members at Senior Village Nursing Home told her that her father was being admitted into Opelousas General Hospital.

He was having trouble breathing and was running a fever. The hospital’s no-visitor policy prevented her from seeing her dying father.

Malbrough says a kind staff member working at the nursing home, however, let her speak to her dad on the phone right before he was taken to the hospital.

She didn’t know it would be her last conversation with him.

“His conversation was he missed us, and he wished he could have seen us. I tried to

explain to him the situation that we were in, but I don’t think he had the full understanding,” Malbrough said, holding back tears.

On April 3, doctors told Malbrough her father had COVID-19. He passed away three days later.

“I was shocked. I was hurt. I was lost of words,” she said.

She was hurt but also angry.

“I want justice. I want everyone to know the truth and not the lies that Senior Village have been giving the staff members and also family members,” she said.

Malbrough says management at the nursing home told her and staff members that her father died of a stroke. His doctors confirmed, however, Morris Lewis Jr. died of COVID-19.

“My dad did pass of coronavirus,” she said.

News Ten reached out to Senior Village Nursing Home and asked if there were or had ever been residents living at the home with COVID-19.

A representative said they had no comment.