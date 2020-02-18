Who caught the ‘Holy Grail’ at Krewe of King Arthur parade?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Kenny Nguyen, a local food and drink blogger who’s known for his Instagram account @drinkingnola, caught the coveted “Grail of Grails” throw at the Krewe of King Arthur parade on Sunday.

@amournola on Instagram captured video of Kenny Nguyen catching this beautiful throw.

They tell us that Kenny held up a sign reading, “Holy Grail Please!” That’s when riders in the Krewe of King Arthur stopped the float, got off, and presented Kenny the “Holy Grail.”

@amournola also told WGNO that Kenny didn’t know the riders and it was “completely random,” and as you can tell by the video Kenny was extremely shocked!

According to a press release from the krewe, there is only one “Grail of Grails” each year, and the 2020 version was crafted by local metal-smiths, Alison Ford and Cliff Pitre.

The grail is “a gilded antique glass chalice, decorated with freshwater pearls, two malachite stones in sterling silver settings, and more than one hundred Swarovski crystals.”

“We’ll be handing the Grail of Grails to someone who catches our eye and makes us smile,” says King Arthur Captain Phil Fricano, who founded the krewe on the West Bank 43 years ago. King Arthur moved across the river 20 years ago, and now parades Uptown.

“It could be someone with a witty banner or a costume,” says Fricano, “or they might just be in the right place at the right time.”