WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives latest briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana at 2 p.m.

Update as of Monday, 5/18/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 34,709 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,440. There are currently 1,031 patients hospitalized; 118 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing Monday with the latest on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing is set for 2 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 34,709 Monday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,440. That’s an increase of 277 cases and 15 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Saturday, May 16, the LDH says 26,249 people who have previously tested positive for the coronavirus are now presumed recovered. The state updates this number weekly, along with the number of “probable deaths,” which now stands at 123. Get the details on the latest LDH update here.

