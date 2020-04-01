Gov. Edwards points to ‘concerning’ trajectory in spread of coronavirus across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards says there are some signs a spike in “hot spots” in the New Orleans area is beginning to flatten, but warned the state’s overall trajectory in terms of the virus’ spread remains similar to Italy and Spain.

For that reason, Edwards once again spent much of Wednesday’s briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus reiterating the need for Louisianans to practice social distancing and stay home.

“We simply can’t let our foot off the gas,” the governor said.

6,424 COVID-19 cases now reported in Louisiana, 34 more deaths

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 6,424 positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths from the coronavirus in the state.

Models now show Region 3, which includes Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne, is seeing a jump in new cases.

LaFourche specifically “is having what we currently believe to be the highest growth rate and spread of COVID cases in the state,” Edwards said.

As of April 1, nearly 500 coronavirus patients are relying on ventilators, and the state remains in a dire shortage. Edwards did say the National Guard has delivered additional 150 this week.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission remains inundated with nearly 8,000 per day. Additional staff and a third-party service has been brought on to assist with unemployment claims, Edwards said.

Edwards and LED Secretary Don Pierson also announced a new $50 million small business loan program to help small firms impacted by COVID-19 meet their payroll, retain employees, pay their rent and mortgages, and keep their lights on and their doors open. Learn more about the program here.

The governor was a guest on an NBC News special Tuesday night, where he talked about the expected shortage of hospital beds and critical equipment in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, and noted Northwest Louisiana is not far behind.

“We need a couple of thousand of ventilators just in the New Orleans area. And it’s not the state that’ll run out, but just the New Orleans region. We have growing cases in Baton Rouge, but also in Lafayette. Up in Shreveport, the number is well over 200 now. So we know that the other regions of the state are just a week or 10 days, or two-weeks behind New Orleans” said Gov. Edwards.

Overall, the state added 1,187 new confirmed cases since Tuesday, when 1,212 new cases were added. That’s an increase of 23 percent. 273 people have now died in Louisiana from the coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

