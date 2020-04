“Louisianians have lost their homes, businesses and health as a result of tornadoes that devastated Monroe and other Louisiana communities. I join Gov. Edwards in asking for this disaster declaration.”

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) joined fellow lawmakers from Louisiana in sending a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a federal disaster declaration for the state of Louisiana. The request comes as a result of severe storms and tornadoes that impacted a large swath of the state this Easter.“Louisianians have lost their homes, businesses and health as a result of tornadoes that devastated Monroe and other Louisiana communities. I join Gov. Edwards in asking for this disaster declaration,” said Kennedy.