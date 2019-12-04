Video shows two men trying to steal ATM, APSO searching for them

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office took to social media for the public’s help in identifying to people who attempted to steal an ATM from a Bancorp South Bank in Geismar on Monday morning.
APSO say the two suspects were unsuccessful in removing the ATM at the bank on on Highway 73 and abandoned the vehicle they were driving, a 2000 GMC Sierra.
They later learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.
You can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.