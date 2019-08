ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Interstate 10 westbound is closed at mile marker 124.5 due to a large fire. The fire can be seen on LaDOTD cameras.

Local media says it is multiple tractor trailers that are burning on the bridge.

⚠️ BREAKING: More than one 18-wheeler is on fire on the Basin Bridge, closing Interstate 10 West headed from Baton Rouge to Lafayette. ⚠️ https://t.co/YGtbEiZLlc — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) August 26, 2019

The closure is between the Ramah and Henderson exits on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. No word on how long the road will be closed.

You can see miles of backup for those who did not get off I-10 before the fire.