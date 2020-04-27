UPDATE: Willie Robertson gives update on family after shots were fired onto his property

UPDATE: (8:00) (KTVE/KARD) — In the height of a nationwide pandemic, shots struck the homes of the Robertson family, further shaking up their reality

“God was watching over us. Like I said, just a few minutes before, we were all outside; kids outside, grand kids outside, right where the bullets came through. God is good and we will keep serving him,” said Willie Robertson.

Friday afternoon around 2:30, Willie Robertson and his family became victims to a drive by shooting. Outside of the family home, nestled in the 33 hundred block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, was were the family had just finished hanging out. Minutes later… bullets flew where they once stood.

“My son called me and said that someone had shot at the property. So I ran back over and his house had actually got hit and the bullet went through the window and it was lodged in the wall,” said Robertson.

Willie says thankfully no one was injured. However, the Duck Dynasty family says they were pretty rattled by this. Robertson says nothing like this has ever happened before and they don’t know why someone would do this.

“Yeah pretty scary, we are all mostly indoors anyway so the fact that they would drive by and shot like that. They took a chance of hitting me or someone in my family, it’s kind of scary,” said Robertson.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Daniel King Jr. and charged him with one count of aggravated assault. Willie says an arrest will help bring peace and comfort to the family during a time when many things are uncertain.

Daniel King Jr. booked into OCC

“I would hate for this to happen again and God forbid someone actually gets hit with a bullet.”

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1600

(Press Release) – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding two residences struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe.

Deputies responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle at that location at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020.

Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. The vehicle driver was described as a young white male, teens or early 20’s. Other occupants were in the vehicle but a description is not available. A surveillance camera photo of the alleged suspect vehicle is attached.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone that may have been in the area at the time that may have seen the vehicle or have any information as to the identity of the suspects or the vehicle owner is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.