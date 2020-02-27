UPDATE: Ville Platte City Council unanimously votes in support of increased police pay

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- The Ville Platte City Council unanimously approved a pay increase for its patrol officers. News 10’s Mark Rigsy will have more at 10 p.m. tonight.

ORIGINAL: The Ville Platte City Council is considering a proposal to increase police officer patrol pay from $11.68 an hour to $15.

Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said she recommending the pay increase in an effort to attract new police officer applicants.

The pay raise proposal is the only item up for consideration on tonight’s agenda.

We will provide updates on the council’s vote then they become available.