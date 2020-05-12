LDH
Update as of Tuesday, 5/12/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 32,050 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,281. There are currently 1,320 patients hospitalized; 146 of those on ventilators. As of 5/10/2020 there are 22,608 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

UL System names Dr. Edwin Litolff as interim ULM President

State News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — The interim president of the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) has been announced by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Dr. Edwin Litolff will serve as the interim president of ULM once current president Dr. Nick Bruno steps down on June 30, 2020.

Dr. Litolff currently serves as the vice president and chief financial officer for the UL System.

The search for Dr. Bruno’s permanent replacement was extended in April by the UL System’s presidential search committee when they voted to extended the timeline for the search to allow on-campus interviews and greater student/campus community involvement.

The search committee is expected to meet on May 18, 2020 to choose semifinalists for the position with their interviews being set for the week of August 17, 2020.

Whoever is chosen at the next ULM President is set to take office on October 1, 2020.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story