Uber to launch statewide in Louisiana

Uber is ready to pick up riders throughout Louisiana.

The ridesharing service will expand throughout every parish in Louisiana beginning Wednesday, July 3. Uber currently operates in Louisiana’s largest cities, but those in rural and suburban communities were previously left behind without one clear set of rules for ridesharing in Louisiana.

The expansion comes as a new statewide rideshare law, which replaces the previous patchwork of regulations and was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards in June, takes effect. Louisianians from all corners of the state will soon have access to new transportation options and opportunities to earn additional income, with reliability in new service areas continuing to grow in the weeks ahead as more people learn about Uber.

“We are thrilled to launch the Uber app throughout Louisiana, giving people in more communities the opportunity to earn money and request rides at the tap of a button,” said Trevor Theunissen, Director of Public Affairs for Uber South. “We thank the legislators, businesses, Uber driver-partners, community leaders, and all those in the Let’s Geaux Louisiana Coalition for their work to bring ridesharing statewide in Louisiana.”

Drivers in all areas of Louisiana can sign up to drive on the platform through the Uber website. New riders can download the free smartphone app and create and account.