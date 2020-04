The Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirm that some of their personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

BRPD says that one of their members has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office reports that multiple members have tested positive for the virus.

EBRSO says, “five out of 903 employees tested positive. These positive tests were civil, not uniform-patrol deputies.”