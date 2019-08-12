Two former LSU fraternity members involved in hazing death released from prison

EBRSO said Ryan Isto was released from prison on August 10 after serving his sentence.

According to EBRSO arrest records, “Sean Paul Gott was also released on Saturday.”





Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Arrest documents show that the two former fraternity members were tied to the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver.

Ryan Isto and Sean Paul Gott were both sentenced on July 26 to 30 days in jail with credit for time already served.

Isto and Gott pleaded no contest to the hazing charges last year.