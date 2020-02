HAMMOND, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – This is the scene that first responders saw after a truck crashed into a Dollar General in Hammond.











Photos courtesy of Hammond Rural Fire Department

The Dollar General is located at Pumpkin Center Rd. and Old Baton Rouge Hwy.

These emergency groups responded to the scene:

HRFD R61

AASI

TPSO

LSO

The Hammond Rural Fire Department commented on how the Dollar General “will be closed for quite a while.”