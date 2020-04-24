UPDATE: Spring Street bridge into Shreveport remains closed after train derailment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD says they won’t be able to assess the damage to the Spring Street overpass into Shreveport, until after KCS has removed the derailed train cars.

DOTD is telling drivers that the overpass remains closed and it could be several more hours before it repopens.

DOTD says it’s unclear how bad that damage is.

KCS has crews on scene working to remove the stuck train car and coordinating clean-up efforts. KCS is also working to pick up the remaining train cars that derailed.

DOTD will issue a notification when the exit and roadway have been reopened.

No injuries have been reported and no initial reports of HAZMAT concerns.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.