Top certified Louisiana flight nurse honored with BCEN’S 2020 Distinguished CFRN Award

Pafford Air One Louisiana-Based Flight Nurse Recognized for Board Certified Excellence and Advocacy

Oakbrook, IL (April 16, 2020) – The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, announced today that Pafford Air One flight nurse Tonya Barnard, BSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, CCRN, CTRN, CPEN, TCRN, EMT-B, is the recipient of the BCEN’s 2020 Distinguished CFRN Award. Barnard is based in Ruston, Louisiana.

“Every time a flight nurse goes up in the air, they face extraordinary real-time patient care decisions under the most austere and challenging conditions,” said BCEN Executive Director Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. “BCEN is proud to honor Tonya for inspiring her Pafford Air One colleagues and so many others to earn the CFRN so they have the specialized knowledge and skills this exacting and sometimes unforgiving job demands.”

Held by nearly 4,500 RNs and advanced practice nurses, the Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN) is a preferred national certification for flight team nurses and meets CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems) requirements. The CFRN, which was first offered by BCEN in 1993, is also Magnet-accepted and an ABSNC-accredited certification program.

Pafford Air One Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Keith Carter said, “Tonya worked extremely hard to become a flight nurse and since then she has not stopped. She has continued with an exemplary work ethic and is well admired and loved by her coworkers. I am so proud of her and thankful to have her as a leader for Pafford Air One.”



Since becoming an RN in 2010, Barnard has earned six nursing specialty certifications, including all five national emergency nursing credentials offered by BCEN. She has been a CFRN and a flight nurse since 2014.



“I love flying, I love taking care of critical patients, and I feel that a nurse should always strive to learn more to take care of their patients to the best of their ability,” said Barnard. “Having the CFRN gives me, my team, my employer, and my patients the confidence and assurance that I will be able to perform to the best of my abilities. Receiving the BCEN Distinguished CFRN Award is one of the highlights of my professional career.”