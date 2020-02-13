Tickets on sale now for the Angola Prison Rodeo’s Spring Festival

It’s that time again for the annual Angola Rodeo. WGNO Anchor @triblebronjoseph sat down with Angola Assistant Warden, Perry Stagg to discuss the upcoming festivities.

In the fall, the Angola Rodeo takes place every weekend in October, but in the spring, it takes place third weekend in April.

Stagg says, “I think it’s misnamed. It’s usually some horses and rodeo but its a big festival. It really is. There’s so much food. Lots of food. Arts and crafts. All things for the kids to do. Ferris wheel, space walk and then there’s the rodeo.”

Stagg also says the inmates benefit from this. Some inmates can make money from the crafts they sell at the festival. “They also get to mingle with the public and show they aren’t the animals some people think they are,” says Stagg.

The Spring Angola Rodeo will take place Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19.