LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Amy Domingue of Lafayette has taken to social media to put out a special call for local stores to instate an 'elderly hour,' where only shoppers above a certain age or those who are most vulnerable be allowed to enter their stores and do their necessary shopping.

This comes after other supermarkets around the country have started offering this new service, dedicating an hour of the day to allowing the elderly and those with disabilities to shop for their needs before anyone else.