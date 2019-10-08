Thousands of oil industry jobs lost in past 3 years

This room 4 years ago probably would have been standing room only. In fact, it mirrors what’s going on in Lafayette in terms of the oil and gas industry.

The President of the Association says Lafayette is hurting but it sits on the heals of an election that could make a difference.

Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs is shedding light on the reality of the oil and gas industry, especially in South Lafayette: It’s not good. Briggs says workers are heading west to find the lucrative jobs once found here.

“People are leaving, they’re doing 7 days and 14 days shifts out in Texas. They’re still living here, but it’s not something we should be counting on for a long time.”

Two weeks ago, LOGA’s Political Action Committee confirmed its endorsement of candidate Ralph Abraham for Governor.

Briggs says Louisiana needs pro-energy policies and less of a climate open to lawsuits.

“Those places don’t have lawsuits the way that we do, they don’t have the governor of Texas telling Texas communities to file suit. They don’t have Houston Texas filing a lawsuit the way that New Orleans is suing the oil and gas industry, and companies don’t have to be here and choosing to make investments where they don’t have to be sued.”

Briggs points to an economic report that Lafayette and the Acadiana Region has lost about 17k jobs over the past three years, may of those in the oil industry.

“What we need is a government that supports our industry instead of attacking it and the good folks of Acadiana can get back to work.”