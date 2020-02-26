Third suspect wanted in attempted murder of SPD officers arrested in Houston

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The third man wanted for allegedly opening fire on Shreveport police officers in Queensborough last week has been arrested in Houston.
According to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, 21-year-old Anthony Perot was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Houston Wednesday. Police say he was one of the three men in a stolen black 2011 Dodge Charger that pulled up and opened fire on officers who were attempting to serve a warrant at a house in the 3700 block of Sumner St. just before 3:15 p.m. Friday.
None of the officers were injured.
The men in the Charger then took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase through the Queensborough neighborhood before they managed to get away.
Investigators developed three suspects, James Perot, 17; DeAndrew Mosely, 21; and Anthony Perot.
Mosley was arrested on Saturday evening after officers executed a warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Summers St. in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. He remains held at the Caddo Correctional Center on $1M bond, charged with of attempted first-degree murder.
James Perot was arrested Sunday and charged with accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Anthony Perot was wanted on warrants charging him with 5 counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with CDS. It’s not clear whether he will face additional charges upon his return to Shreveport.