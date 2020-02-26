Third suspect wanted in attempted murder of SPD officers arrested in Houston

Anthony Perot, 25, was wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Shreveport police officers when he and two other men allegedly opened fire on them in Queensborough on Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The third man wanted for allegedly opening fire on Shreveport police officers in Queensborough last week has been arrested in Houston.

According to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, 21-year-old Anthony Perot was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Houston Wednesday. Police say he was one of the three men in a stolen black 2011 Dodge Charger that pulled up and opened fire on officers who were attempting to serve a warrant at a house in the 3700 block of Sumner St. just before 3:15 p.m. Friday.

None of the officers were injured.

The men in the Charger then took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase through the Queensborough neighborhood before they managed to get away.

Investigators developed three suspects, James Perot, 17; DeAndrew Mosely, 21; and Anthony Perot.

Mosley was arrested on Saturday evening after officers executed a warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Summers St. in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. He remains held at the Caddo Correctional Center on $1M bond, charged with of attempted first-degree murder.

James Perot was arrested Sunday and charged with accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Anthony Perot was wanted on warrants charging him with 5 counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with CDS. It’s not clear whether he will face additional charges upon his return to Shreveport.