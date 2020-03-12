SWEPCO confirms employee diagnosed with coronavirus, taking precautions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO says most of the employees in their downtown Shreveport office are working from home until further notice after one of them was diagnosed with COVID-19.

SWEPCO says the employee is now quarantined.

“Our employees’ safety and health is our top priority as we serve our customers during this outbreak,” the utility company said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“We are coordinating with local and national health officials as we work to identify the employee’s close work contacts and provide specific guidance to those individuals.

SWEPCO and our parent company American Electric Power have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and taking action steps such as cleaning work areas, restricting business travel and meetings, and limiting visitors to AEP facilities.

We are following CDC guidance in consultation with our company doctors and providing information to employees.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, Louisiana health officials had not formally updated the number of presumptive coronavirus cases in the state beyond the additional case confirmed after a joint briefing with Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams Thursday morning. But more cases are expected to be confirmed as more tests are being done.

“Testing has ramped up in Louisiana and we’re going to see more positive cases.” Edwards warned.