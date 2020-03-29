Suspect who shot at Carencro Police officer told officials he had coronavirus during arrest

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) A male suspect is in custody after he fired his gun at a Carencro Police officer, striking the officer’s patrol unit, Chief David Anderson said.

It happened Saturday near the Subway restaurant on Veterans Boulevard, Anderson said.

An officer was responding to a disturbance call between two males who did not know each other, but came into contact with one another while walking, Anderson said.

He said one male began shouting expletives at the other when police were called.

When the officer arrived, Anderson said, he located the suspect running and during chase the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot at the officer who was still inside his vehicle.

“He attempted to fire a second round but his gun jammed.” Anderson said.

The officer, who stopped his unit and exited from the vehicle hid behind his door, with his weapon drawn, Anderson said.

He did not fire his weapon because he could not get a clear shot of the suspect who was still on the run, Anderson said.

It was after a chase that the suspect was apprehended and his weapon recovered.

During his arrest, Anderson said, 25-year-old Kyle Nelson told police that he had coronavirus thus prompting officials to take extra precautions at the scene.

“Our officer won’t be tested unless of course he begins to show signs of being ill.” Anderson said.

“We are just very fortunate that he (the officer) is ok and was not a victim of a senseless shooting.”

Nelson was booked on multiple charges including disturbing the peace, attempted murder, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Anderson said it was determined that the suspect’s gun had been stolen from the Lafayette area.



