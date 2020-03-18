Struggling with the stress of the pandemic? New free counseling hotline wants to help

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Once it’s implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help, similar to calling 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health has established a free hotline to help Louisianans cope with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accoridng to LDH, the ‘Keeping Calm Through COVID’ crisis phone line provides “trained, compassionate counselors to support Louisianans through this difficult time.”

Officials say counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with information and service coordination. The hotline will link callers to mental health and substance abuse counseling services.

This service is available to the public at no charge.

We are all learning so much about this virus each day and we have made significant changes to our day-to-day lives to prevent the spread of the illness. The threat of COVID-19 and so many changes to our normal routines can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety. These are normal feelings and it’s important for each individual who is having a hard time with these emotions to reach out for help. The Keeping Calm Through COVID hotline is available to help. Karen Stubbs, assistant secretary of the Office of Behavioral Health.

You can call the ‘Keeping Calm Through COVID’ hotline at 1-866-310-7977 at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

