State Fair of Louisiana opens Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. – The 113th State Fair of Louisiana will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.

Opening day is this Thursday and will run through November 10th. The hours of operation will be 10am to 10pm except on Friday and Saturday when the Fair will run until 11pm. Parking and admission are free until 3:00 pm on weekdays. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

This Thursday, October 24, is Opening Day. Gates open at 10am. Parking and admission are free from 10am until 3pm on weekdays . It’s also $2.00 day – rides are just $2 all day long, and after 3pm, parking and admission are $2 each as well.

Senior Day at the Fair is also this Thursday, October 24. We will honor our greatest generation, our seniors! There will be live entertainment, over 100 exhibitors with great information, free health screenings, free flu and pneumonia shots with your Medicare card (while they last), and over 150 door prizes will be given away. This event is presented by Best of Times Magazine.

Concerts scheduled on the main stage this week are:

This Thursday, October 24th, KANDU will play at 7:00 pm to open the Fair. Friday night, October 25th, Casey Martin Band performs at 7:30 pm with Beaux Atkins taking the at stage at 9:00 pm. On Saturday, October 26th, Sam Williams, the grandson of country music legend, Hank Williams, will perform at 7:00 pm. Down from Nashville Tennessee country, great Frank Foster will take the stage at 8:30 pm. This Sunday, October 27th will be Gospel Mega Fest at the State Fair. Gospel Bands will perform on the main stage beginning at 3:00 pm ending at 9:00 pm.