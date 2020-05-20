St. Landry SO seize largest amount of heroin to date, estimated worth $45k

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Four suspects have been arrested in a narcotics investigation that included the seizure of a pound of heroin.

The month-long investigation in the Opelousas and Sunset areas ended in a raid by SWAT and narcotics agents on Wednesday, May 13, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

Two juveniles were also taken into custody by Department of Family Services.

Corey Lanclos, 31, and Nicole Stroud, 39, were charged in the investigation, while Hunter Lanclos, 26, and Sydni Myers,26, who were present during the search had outstanding warrants unrelated in the narcotics case.

Corey Lanclos was identified as the main suspect in this investigation, Guidroz said.

Corey Lanclos (SLPSO)

Nicole Stroud (SLPSO)

Sydni Myers (SLPSO)

Hunter Lanclos (SLPSO)

Guidroz said the seizures netted a large amount of heroin (one pound), with a street value of approximately $45,000 dollars.

It was the largest amount of heroin ever seized in the history of St. Landry Parish, the sheriff said.

Other drugs seized were marijuana, crystal meth (1 ½ pounds), with a street value of approximately $28,000 dollars, ecstasy pills and Fentanyl laced drugs.

Two semi-automatic guns and approximately $5,000 in cash were seized as well.