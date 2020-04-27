St. Landry Parish to reopen “gray area” businesses Tuesday morning

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Officials from each of the municipalities in St. Landry Parish announced they will be allowing so-called “gray area” businesses to reopen so long as they conform with a series of restrictions. The “soft reopening” is being allowed through a parishwide executive order, according to Director of Emergency Preparedness Van Reed.

Those restrictions include:

Employees must wear masks.

Employees showing symptoms must be sent to get tested or sent home.

Customers must maintain a six-foot distance while shopping and in line.

The max occupancy of any establishment must be no larger than 25% of the normal limit allowed by the state fire marshal’s office.

No groups may congregate or loiter at a business withing 500 feet of the establishment.

Customers with symptoms are being asked not to enter the stores.

Those who do not follow the parish order will have their power turned off and/or their business license revoked. The parish curfew remains in effect until April 30.