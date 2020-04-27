St. Landry Parish to reopen “gray area” businesses Tuesday morning

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Officials from each of the municipalities in St. Landry Parish announced they will be allowing so-called “gray area” businesses to reopen so long as they conform with a series of restrictions. The “soft reopening” is being allowed through a parishwide executive order, according to Director of Emergency Preparedness Van Reed.
Those restrictions include:
- Employees must wear masks.
- Employees showing symptoms must be sent to get tested or sent home.
- Customers must maintain a six-foot distance while shopping and in line.
- The max occupancy of any establishment must be no larger than 25% of the normal limit allowed by the state fire marshal’s office.
- No groups may congregate or loiter at a business withing 500 feet of the establishment.
- Customers with symptoms are being asked not to enter the stores.
Those who do not follow the parish order will have their power turned off and/or their business license revoked. The parish curfew remains in effect until April 30.