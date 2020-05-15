LDH
Update as of Friday, 5/15/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 33,837 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,382. There are currently 1,091 patients hospitalized; 132 of those on ventilators. As of 5/10/2020 there are 22,608 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

St. Francis COVID-19 survivor celebrates leaving the hospital after 45 days

State News
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La (05/14/20) — St. Francis celebrated another COVID-19 patient leaving the hospital earlier today. Doug Bice was at St. Francis since March 31st and has been battling COVID-19 for 45 days.

Today nurses and doctors lined the hallway cheering and clapping as he got to see his family for the first time as a COVID-19 survivor.

“Oh my heart just leaped up to my throat. You know when I came here, when all this started, I didn’t have a clue that I may never see them again. I didn’t know. I didn’t realize it to be that bad. But I was blessed and thanks to the staff here, I pulled through,” said Doug Bice, COVID-19 Survivor.

Bice’s family made posters and held balloons to celebrate his discharge from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story