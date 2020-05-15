St. Francis COVID-19 survivor celebrates leaving the hospital after 45 days

MONROE, La (05/14/20) — St. Francis celebrated another COVID-19 patient leaving the hospital earlier today. Doug Bice was at St. Francis since March 31st and has been battling COVID-19 for 45 days.

Today nurses and doctors lined the hallway cheering and clapping as he got to see his family for the first time as a COVID-19 survivor.

“Oh my heart just leaped up to my throat. You know when I came here, when all this started, I didn’t have a clue that I may never see them again. I didn’t know. I didn’t realize it to be that bad. But I was blessed and thanks to the staff here, I pulled through,” said Doug Bice, COVID-19 Survivor.

Bice’s family made posters and held balloons to celebrate his discharge from the hospital.