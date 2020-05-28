SPD officer on leave pending investigation over a viral Facebook post regarding the death of George Floyd

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond has ordered an administrative investigation into one of his officers after a Facebook post regarding the death of George Floyd.

According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, Sgt. Brent Mason is placed on departmental leave to determine if Mason violated the department’s social media policy.

In the Facebook post, which has since been deleted, Mason says he’s been a part of the Shreveport Police Department for 25 years and training officers for 12 years.

In his post, Mason says “this was a mistake or misstep not an act of murder” when referring to the death of George Floyd.

After his post the Shreveport Police Department posted to their page stating, “the views expressed by individual officers on their personal social media accounts do not reflect the views or values of the Shreveport Police Department.”

We have reached out for comment from the SPD on this incident and according to Willhite a comment from the chief during this time will be in violation of the officer’s bill of rights in the administrative investigation.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Chief Raymond will hold a news conference this afternoon at 3 p.m. We’ll stream that news conference live here and on the Arklatexhomepage news app.