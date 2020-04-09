Southern University System campuses to hold summer sessions online

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer classes for all campuses of the Southern University System have been moved online, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport and Southern University Law Center will all hold summer sessions online this year. SU says the move from traditional classes to remote platforms continue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are hopeful that the COVID-19 outbreak is over sooner than later, we have a duty to continue to offer accessible, quality classes to our students while ensuring everyone’s health and safety,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge.