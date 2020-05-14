Some say they are ready, others say not yet ahead of state’s phase one reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Ready or not. Louisiana enters phase one of reopening Friday.

Some people we talked to said they are ready for it while others said it is still too soon.

In a phase one reopening, a long list of businesses can let customers inside the buidling or space, but it is limited to 25% capacity.

The Louisiana Department of Health said those who are at high risk should stay home. That list is below.

“So I believe that when the citizens have a comfort level of the establishment practicing good hygiene, making sure everything is sanatized, making sure that the employees have on masks, then I think you’ll see an increase in the people going out to the restaurants and establishments,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.