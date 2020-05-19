LDH
Update as of Tuesday, 5/19/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,038 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,458. There are currently 1,004 patients hospitalized; 112 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Sen. Kennedy announces $4.3 million for advanced manufacturing at Louisiana universities

State News
WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,334,588 in funding from the National Science Foundation to the Louisiana Materials Design Alliance (LAMDA) to promote 3D printing research and education programs in multiple universities within the state. These institutions include Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech University, Southern University and A&M College, Tulane University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“The manufacturing industry plays a critical role in both state and national economies, and 3D printing will help take it to the next level. This funding will help educate university students and better equip Louisiana’s workforce,” said Kennedy.

This funding will support LAMDA’s education products, including new courses and industry-supported technology. LAMDA will help grow the Louisiana science, technology, engineering and math workforce by providing research experience, course module development and professional development for undergraduate and graduate students, the hiring and mentoring of new faculty and training for community college educators.

