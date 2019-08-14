Seat belt stop turns into chase, man in bayou, drug arrest

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A man stopped for not using his seat belt drove off from a traffic stop, struck a vehicle with his pickup truck during a chase, and then jumped into a bayou, authorities say.

Byron Nevis, 32, of Houma was fished out of Bayou Lafourche and arrested Monday in Lafourche Parish on charges including three drug counts, hit-and-run driving, flight from an officer, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and driving without a seat belt, according to a statement late Monday from the Louisiana State Police.

State police said authorities found two guns and illegal drugs in the pickup.

The statement said the drugs included 361 grams (12.7 ounces) of ecstasy, 165 grams (5.8 ounces) of heroin, 3.4 pounds (1.5 kilograms) of marijuana, 3 grams (0.1 ounce) of cocaine and packages of edible THC. Authorities also said they found more than $39,000 in cash.

It was not immediately clear whether Nevis had an attorney who could speak for him.

State Wildlife and Fisheries agents used watercraft to apprehend Nevis. Police said the crash did not injure anyone and caused minor damage to the other vehicle.