Scott Fire Department warns residents of mixing certain household cleaners

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The Scott Fire Department has taken to social media to warn residents of the dangers of mixing certain household cleaners.
In their post, the department says the warning is for those who are “attempting to make homemade sanitizers and cleaning solutions.”
Some of the mixes they warn about:
- Bleach & Vinegar
- Produces chlorine gas– can cause coughing, breathing problems, burning & watery eyes.
- Bleach & Ammonia
- Produces toxic gas called chloramine– can cause shortness of breath and chest pain.
- Bleach & Rubbing Alcohol
- Produces chloroform– can be highly toxic.
- Hydrogen Peroxide & Vinegar
- Produces peracetic/peroxyacetic acid– can be highly corrosive.