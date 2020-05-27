RV sales in Baton Rouge have jumped during the COVID-19 pandemic

Miller’s RV owner Jeff Hilliard says mobile homes are selling quickly despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“People want to travel, they’re not willing to stay at home,” Hilliard said. “This gives an indication to what people are looking forward to this summer.”

He says the virus is driving sales. Many feel this is a safe way to travel during the pandemic.

“[If you’re] traveling with a motorhome, if you have germs they’re your germs, so you’re traveling with your own stuff, with your family in your house wherever you go,” Hilliard said. “People don’t want to be in tough confined places like an airplane or a cruise ship.”

In the beginning things were scary for Hilliard. Many canceled their orders but that quickly turned around.

“It was really slow and we were way behind what we should’ve been at this point of the year and then the last two in a half weeks we’ve actually caught up,” he said.

Kathy Coldwell recently bought an RV. She says this was a great investment for her family.

“This is right now for me is the only way I would travel with my children,” Coldwell said.

She’s even found ways to use it without putting it on the road.

“This camper has been a great little getaway for me or the kids,” she said. “I’m a teacher and I used it for my classroom.”

Coldwell says she doesn’t know where her next trip will be but as long as she has her camper she knows it will be safe and fun.