Runners from around the world to take over Baton Rouge for Louisiana Marathon

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The Louisiana Marathon is taking over the city this weekend.

Stephanie Usey is doing this run for the first time thanks to her friend.

“She asked me to help train with her and so, I was like, well, if I’m helping to run with you, I just assume run,” Usey said.

This is the ninth year for the race. Some 7,000 runners of all ages are expected from all 50 states and as far as Singapore and Australia. 12 to 15 percent of them qualify for the Boston Marathon.

“It’s a good winter running destination. We get a lot of runners from up north where it’s really cold. They like to come down to Louisiana, kinda fly South for the winter,” Louisiana Marathon Founder Craig Sweeney said.

“With thousands of runners expected to take part in the marathon, you can expect to see more police officers around and more street closures.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department sent this list:

1. NO Parking: 4th Street, North Blvd, 19th, and Park Blvd are NO PARKING zones. The zones will be properly marked with signage and enforced.

2. Bicycles: No bicycles are permitted on the race course unless properly identified as official race pace bicycles

3. Drones: There will be “sanctioned” drone usage in the downtown area, drone pilots will be identified with bright reflective vests, any other drones used around the course are not allowed.

4. Sunday Services: The marathon course will intersect with several places of worship throughout the city. Drivers will be permitted to cross intersections as safe openings between runners become available.

“We have gaps during the race in which runners are running and we will allow cars to cross safely between the gaps,” BRPD Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely said.

With runners picking up their packets, Usey has some advice.

“Just stay positive and stay motivated and when it gets hard, imagine the finish line,” Usey said.

For details on the marathon, click here.

For a map of the course, click here.