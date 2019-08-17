Residents react to roundups

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Some Saint Landry Parish residents are more at ease following the roundup, others say it’s unnecessary.

As the name states, operation Back to School in St. Landry law enforcement’s way of cleaning the streets as students head back the classroom.

“We just want them to know that we want to keep them safe no matter what it cost”, Marshal Paul Mouton of the Opelousas Marshal’s Office said.

Over the past week, law enforcement in St. Landry Parish has arrested dozens of people with active warrants.

One main objective was getting drugs and illegal guns off the streets; which at least one person disagreed with.

He chose not to be identified because of his opinion.

“I’m totally against the roundup unless they form a better plan. People need guns.”

Others believe it’s a good idea “Because they’re keeping the children safe,” someone else said

As a new school year is underway.

Sherry Johnson says the roundup could also be impeding progress made by the fugitive since the warrant was activated.

“Maybe those people who have warrants could actually be on the right track now. They may be doing better and trying to make lives better for their families”, Johnson said.

After the third set of roundups, the marshal believes the operation was very successful.

Marshal Mouton says a felony roundup will be happening in the near future.