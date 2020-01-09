Report: Lafayette ranked 14th most dangerous city for cyclists

A new report has ranked Lafayette as the 14th most dangerous city for cyclists.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of cyclist deaths has been rapidly increasing over the past several years across the country.

In 2017 alone, there were 783 cyclist fatalities nationwide, a 25 percent increase since 2010.

Although cyclist fatalities have been on the rise nationwide, the risk varies widely by location.

When comparing fatality rates (per commuter or per resident), the most dangerous areas are clustered in the Southeastern U.S.

Despite warmer weather, these states also report below-average rates of bike commuters—possibly the result of dangerous riding conditions.

Researchers analyzed fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for the period 2014-2017, as well as population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

They ranked cities by the number of bike fatalities per 100,000 bike commuters.

Only cities with at least one cyclist fatality per year and at least 100,000 residents were included in the analysis.

The analysis found that Lafayette, LA is the 14th most dangerous city for cyclists.

Here is a summary of the data for Lafayette:

Annual bike fatalities per 100K commuters: 251

Annual bike fatalities per 1M residents: 13.8

Total bike fatalities (last 4 years): 7

Share of fatalities where cyclist wore a helmet: 0%

Number of bike commuters: 696

For reference, here is the data for the entire United States:

Annual bike fatalities per 100K commuters: 104

Annual bike fatalities per 1M residents: 2.5

Total bike fatalities (last 4 years): 3,193

Share of fatalities where cyclist wore a helmet: 16%

Number of bike commuters: 764,013

Cape Coral, Florida was ranked the most dangerous in the country for cyclists.

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results for all U.S. cities, you can find the original report here.

