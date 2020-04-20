LOUISIANA
LDH has confirmed 24,523 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,328. There are currently 1,794 patients hospitalized; 332 of those on ventilators. All 64 parishes in Louisiana have reported cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Red River District archway stops SporTran bus from plowing into downtown restaurant

State News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are working to clear a crash in downtown Shreveport that left a SporTran bus jammed into the Red River District archway at the foot of the Texas Street bridge, which stopped it from plowing into the Blind Tiger restaurant.

The accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Spring and Texas St.

Two passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

Photos shared on Facebook by the Downtown Development Authority show a Ford F250 was also involved in the collision. Police are investigating how it happened.

A crane is being brought in to lift the archway so that the bus can be moved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story