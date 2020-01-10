Port Barre man sentenced for transporting a minor out of state for sex

LAFAYETTE, LA. – A Port Barre man was sentenced Friday for transporting a minor out of state with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.



Cory Shane Disotell, 48, of Port Barre, Louisiana, was sentenced to serve 262 months in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release.



Authorities say Disotell devised a plan to coerce a 15-year old Port Barre minor to leave school and run away with him. On March 28, 2019, the defendant traveled to the school where the minor was a student and convinced the child to leave with him. He then transported her to Mississippi, and thereafter to Durango, Colorado, where he was apprehended after an extensive nationwide manhunt.



At the time of his arrest, the defendant admitted he took the child from Port Barre, Louisiana, to Mississippi, and ultimately to Durango, Colorado, engaging in sexual acts along the way.



Disotell is required to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.