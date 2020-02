BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the human remains that were found a week ago in northern Bossier Parish as Garrett Wilson, the Bossier City man reported missing in late January.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Coroner Dr. John Chandler determined by matching DNA the identity of the remains found in a rural area off of Rocky Mount Road on February 21 are those of the 48-year-old man who was reported missing Jan. 23.