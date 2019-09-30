Plaquemines Parish gets $4 million for water infrastructure

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – AUGUST 22: An aerial view of Scofield Island, a recently restored barrier island that stands between the Gulf of Mexico and Bataria Bay on August 22, 2019 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Barrier island restoration is part of Louisianas multiple lines of defense strategy. The state is rebuilding 52 miles of barrier islands, barrier headlands and ridges which help provide a first line of defense to coastal communities and coastal ecosystems against hurricane storm surges. The non-profit conservation organization SouthWings provides a network of volunteer pilots that advocate for the restoration and protection of ecosystems throughout the Southeast. The organization regularly provides flights to community leaders, researchers, policy-makers and the press. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — The federal government is giving one Louisiana parish a $4 million grant to help improve the water infrastructure.

In a news release, the Department of Commerce says the money is being given to Plaquemines Parish to protect businesses from natural disasters.

The grant from the Department’s Economic Development Administration will go toward construction of a new raw water intake pump station for the Belle Chasse Water Treatment Plant.

The money comes from a specific federal program designed to help pay for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as wildfires and other natural disasters.

The grant must be matched with more than $1 million in local money.