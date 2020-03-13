Our Lady of Lourdes implements COVID-19 visitor restrictions and screening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes medical facilities announced their new visitor restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak in an attempt to keep the disease from spreading.

Lourdes Spokeswoman Elisabeth Arnold said the guidelines will go into effect Friday, March 13 and will last until further notice at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital and the new Our Lady of Lourdes Emergency Center in Scott, La.

Visitation of patients will be limited to two visitors (12 years or older) per patient in the facility. If the patient is in isolation, visitation will be limited to one adult per patient.

“Prevention is the key to containment of viruses like COVID-19 and we’re taking additional precautions to help keep our patients and team members safe,” said Lourdes Chief Nursing Officer Gil Humbert.

In addition to the limits on visitors, screeners will be stationed at entrances, and visitors will have to answer the following questions:

Do you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

In the last 14 days, have you had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, someone under investigation for COVID-19 or are ill with a respiratory illness?

Do you live in a community where there have been multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases?

Have you traveled internationally within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission?

For more information and resources on COVID-19, visit Lourdesrmc.com/COVID19.