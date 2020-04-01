Opelousas man arrested after violating city’s curfew

LOUISIANA
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Opelousas Police department say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after officers found him violating the city’s curfew.

According to OPD, just before 1:00 A.M. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Boisdore and Colliard Streets.

During an interview with the driver, 22-year-old Devante Benjiman, officers say they detected a strong smell of marijuana.

A search resulted in officers finding marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.

Benjiman was placed under arrest and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

  1. Possession of Schedule I Drugs, 
  2. (2) counts of Possession of Schedule II Drugs
  3. Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs  
  4. Curfew Violation- Disaster Incident (14:329.6)

The Opelousas Police Department wants to express to its citizens the urgency of staying home during the current crisis to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

