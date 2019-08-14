One million federal dollars returned to Louisiana residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – $1 million in federal money is back the hands of Louisiana residents.

Congressman Mike Johnson’s office says the funds came from various agencies including the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Internal Revenue Service.

“When I ran for Congress, I promised to serve as a tireless advocate for the people of Louisiana’s Fourth District. Navigating the federal bureaucracy is often a long, stressful process for constituents, so our office has worked hard to make certain everyone receives the assistance they need and deserve. So far, we have helped return more than $1 million owed by the federal government to individuals in our area. We will continue working hard every day to achieve more and more success stories like these” said Johnson.

Residents of Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District can contact Congressman Johnson’s office for assistance in dealing with federal agencies by clicking here.