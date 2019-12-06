Officials: Barge leak detected in Atchafalaya River near Butte La Rose

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (KLFY)- Chemical clean up efforts are underway in the Atchafalaya River today in the Butte La Rose area.

The state Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation received a report of a leaking barge in the river on Thursday.

Agents with the department are trying to determine if the barge was in transport or connected to a well, DEQ spokesman Patrick Courreges tells New 10.

Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the barge leak. Officials said the barge is in dry dock and the the chemical substance has been contained by boom.

According to the DEQ, the chemical leak was detected in the river near Cow Island Lake.

(Google Maps)

Crews with New Iberia-based OMI Environmental Solutions are on site to assist with clean up efforts.

This is a developing story.