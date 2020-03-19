NSU cancels Spring commencement due to coronavirus

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwestern State University has canceled Spring commencement due to the coronavirus.

In a message to students and staff on the university website Thursday, the administration announced Spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 8 are canceled. They say plans are being considered to give graduates an option of a late summer commencement program or an invitation to participate in Fall commencement in December of 2020.

NSU has also announced that online and other alternative delivery of classes will continue for the remainder of the Spring Semester.

RELATED: NSU suspends in-person classes, will transition to online instruction due to COVID-19

“We have made the decision that online and other alternative delivery of classes will continue for the remainder of the Spring Semester. The suspension of face-to-face instruction will remain in effect during that time.To limit the number of employees on campus as part of the national effort to flatten the transmission curve of coronavirus, we will implement teleworking arrangements for most employees beginning Monday, March 23. However, we will still have some students on campus as residence halls and dining facilities are open, and we must continue to support them.”

RELATED: ArkLaTex colleges and universities cancel classes, move online in light of COVID-19 pandemic

All on-campus events have been canceled through April 15. The university says they will re-evaluate the situation at that time to make determinations about events scheduled for later.

Click here for further details about ongoing campus operations, classes, and more.