Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases have topped 800 and spread to more than half of our parishes.
STATE NEWS
LDH: 1,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported across the state
Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines
LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Cenla Restaurant Services
Local Services Open in Cenla
Now that the statewide ‘stay at home’ order is in effect, what’s the guidance about being outdoors?
State News
by: Renee Allen
Posted:
Mar 23, 2020 / 05:53 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2020 / 07:17 PM CDT
Coronavirus Headlines
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
Loss of smell, taste, might signal pandemic virus infection
Jackson County has 5 positive cases of COVID-19
Malaria drugs’ promise for coronavirus spurs hope, shortages
University of Arkansas confirms first positive case of COVID-19
Kern Public Health announces 12 new positive local COVID-19 cases, including one non-resident
Italy records smaller increase in virus cases for 2nd day
WV Gov. issues Stay-at-Home order; declares Wednesday day of state prayer
Over 1.5 billion people around the globe asked to stay home to slow spread of virus
More Coronavirus